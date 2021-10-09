Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi was clutching his arm as he was helped from the field

Cardiff back-row Josh Navidi is a doubt for Wales' autumn Tests after being injured in Saturday's game with Bulls.

The 30-year-old left the field just eight minutes into the United Rugby Championship match with what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury.

The combative Navidi has been ravaged by injury during his career.

The Bulls game was 28-cap Navidi's first of the season after he had been on the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Wales, who start their autumn series against New Zealand on 30 October, already have several players missing through injury.

Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate and Leigh Halfpenny have been ruled out of the entire autumn, while Cardiff flanker James Botham is also set to miss the games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

English-based players Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau and Nick Tompkins are not available for the opening match against the All Blacks because the game falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Scarlets full-back Liam Williams is also a doubt to play against New Zealand after having had his appendix removed last week.