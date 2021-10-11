Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Second row Kieran Treadwell is available for selection again after injury

Ulster have been boosted by the news that five players are available again after injury for Friday's United Rugby Championship game against the Lions.

Backs Robert Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle, plus forwards Eric O'Sullivan, Kieran Treadwell and David O'Connor, have all resumed full team training.

Prop Marty Moore, who suffered a concussion in training last week, is following return-to-play protocols.

Ulster have taken bonus-point wins from each of their first three matches.

Dan McFarland's side have seen off Glasgow and Benetton at Kingspan Stadium, plus an away victory over Zebre, to start their campaign.

The Irish province are still without ankle-injury victim Jacob Stockdale, plus Stuart McCloskey. John Cooney, Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy.

The Lions are one of four South African teams who have been introduced into the newly-formed URC this season.

Lions beat Zebre in their opening fixture of the competition, but then lost to Scarlets and Glasgow.