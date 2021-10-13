Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith's last Harlequins start was the Premiership final win over Exeter in June

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale's British and Irish Lions flanker Tom Curry and England centre Manu Tuilagi return as they host Harlequins.

Tuilagi has missed the last two games while Curry plays for the first time this season as Sale make seven changes.

Fly-half Marcus Smith is one of three changes champions Quins make from the side which came back from 21-0 down to beat Bristol last Friday.

Flanker James Chisholm replaces Tom Lawday while Luke Northmore comes into the backs in place of Louis Lynagh.

Smith replaces the injured Tomasso Allan having inspired last week's dramatic turnaround after coming off the bench in his first appearance since the Lions tour, while two-try Lynagh is among the replacements.

Sale give a start to Bevan Rodd at loosehead after his call-up to the England training squad while Nick Schonert comes in at tighthead.

Cobus Wiese returns to the second row in place of JP du Preez while Jono Ross returns to the back row alongside Curry while Byron McGuigan starts on the wing ahead of Arron Reed.

Sale: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, Tuilagi, McGuigan; Wilkinson, Quirke; Rodd, Langdon, Schonert, Wiese, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, Harrison, Oosthuizen, JP du Preez, Nield, Warr, Curtis, L James.

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Collier, Tizard, Lawday, Steele, Jones, Lynagh.

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).