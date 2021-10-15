Worcester and England centre Ollie Lawrence is scheduled to make his 50th Warriors appearance

Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 16 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester make five changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Leicester.

Injuries to scrum-half Willi Heinz and winger Noah Heward mean a first start for Will Chudley and a recall for Perry Humphreys, along with Harri Doel, Francois Venter and Sam Lewis.

Leicester Tigers have Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden back from summer international duty with South Africa against the British & Irish Lions.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet comes in to partner George Ford at half-back.

Like number eight Wiese, who started the latterg two of the three Lions Tests and fellow Springbok Van Staden, who came off the bench in both home victories, Argentine internationals Julian Montoya and Matias Moroni also make their first starts of the season.

Matt Scott, who started last weekend's 21-16 win at London Irish at outside-centre, shifts inside to number 12 to accommodate Moroni.

Leicester came from behind to beat Worcester 18-17 on their last visit on 29 May - to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions at Sixways

Worcester's other three unenforced changes are the return of Doel at full-back for Jamie Shillcock, Venter for Oli Morris at outside centre and Lewis at openside flanker in place of Matt Kvesic, while Scotland and Lions pair Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland will make their home debut, despite both "tightening up" and coming off in last weekend's 42-5 hammering at Exeter.

Flanker Kyle Hatherell is down to play, having passed his assessment protocol after a head injury at Exeter, while former England winger Chris Ashton was on course to be involved last week but then suffered "a bit of a hiccup" in training.

Worcester, who have now lost their past three games, face a Tigers side who have won their last five in the Premiership - and have not won six in a row since 2017.

Warriors coach Jonathan Thomas:

"The final scoreline at Exeter was disappointing but we did create a number of early opportunities. We made four entries into their red zone and three or four line breaks but we also made handling errors. We had a lot of new combinations and new players out there and after we'd conceded a couple of tries we became a little ragged. We started to play as individuals and didn't stay within our systems.

"The biggest thing is that Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland's debut got a hit out. They have only been with us for three weeks, so they are trying to get back up to speed after the Lions tour. They're both quality players and will get better as the weeks go on.

"Leicester are a confident team. They have some good players, a big pack, a good kicking game and two big wings. They have worked hard on getting the fundamentals of their game right."

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick:

"Worcester are at a similar stage in their own journey to us. Jonathan Thomas is clearly making the Worcester playing squad and coaching team his own.

"He has recruited some world-class talent for this season, including two members of the British & Irish Lions squad.

"They are a side capable of scoring points. They have averaged more than 23 per game so far this season, and will be out to put in a big performance in front of their home crowd."

Worcester: Doel; Humphreys, Lawrence, Venter (co-capt), van der Merwe; Searle, Chudley; Sutherland, Baldwin (co-capt), Judge, A Kitchener, Clegg, Hatherell, Lewis, Vailanu.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Tyack, Batley, Kvesic, Simpson, Smith, O Morris.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), Montoya, Cole, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, van Staden, Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Leatigaga, Heyes, Henderson, Chessum, Wigglesworth, Burns, Murimurivalu.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).