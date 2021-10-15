Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Sunday, 17 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Danny Cipriani will make a delayed home debut for Bath against Saracens as they seek their first win of the season.

The fly-half had to follow concussion protocols after a bang on the head in the opening game of the season.

Saracens make three changes with full-back Alex Goode starting for the first time this season and Nick Tompkins coming into the side at inside centre.

In the pack, England lock Maro Itoje replaces Callum Hunter-Hill, who drops out of the matchday 23.

Bath are bottom of the table, having lost all three games so far, while Sarries are seventh following last weekend's 37-23 win over Newcastle Falcons.

Cipriani's return is one of four changes made by Stuart Hooper, with Anthony Watson replacing Semesa Rokoduguni on the wing while hooker Tom Dunn and flanker Miles Reid return in the pack.

Saracens, meanwhile, have Vincent Koch on the bench after playing for South Africa in the Lions series and Rugby Championship.

Bath: De Glanville; Watson, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir; Cipriani, Fox; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Du Toit, Boyce, Rae, Williams, Ellis, Green, Bailey, McConnochie.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Lozowski, Tompkins, Malins; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Swinson, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Koch, Christie, Reffell, Van Zyl, Morris, Segun.

Referee: Jack Makepeace (RFU).