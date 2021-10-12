Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stu Townsend was out for a year after injuring knee ligaments in December 2018

Exeter scrum-half Stu Townsend is unlikely to play again this year after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old is to undergo surgery on the injury which he suffered in the win over Sale earlier this month.

Townsend, who has played 79 times for the Chiefs, is likely to be out for between two and three months.

"He's still very much involved in everything we do within the players group and that will continue," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"It's just unfortunate because what he brings as a player, we're not going to have that for a couple of months."