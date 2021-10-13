Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Scott Williams rejoined Scarlets from Ospreys in July

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 16 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 17 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Scarlets have injury doubts over centre Scott Williams and lock Sam Lousi for Saturday's United Rugby Championship match away at Leinster.

Williams was forced off with an eye injury in last week's loss to Munster.

Sione Kalamafoni is unlikely to have recovered in time from a head knock, while fellow back-row Dan Davis is definitely out.

Davis needs an operation on a pectoral muscle injury and will be missing "for a couple of weeks".

Lousi has been sidelined by a knee problem, while back-five Wales forward Aaron Shingler remains out with a back spasm.

But Argentina back-row Tomas Lezana is available after his Rugby Championship duty.

"Scotty (Williams) will be there or thereabouts and obviously we're managing that eye, we'll take our time with it and it was quite swollen after the game, there's stitches in there... likewise Sam will be there or thereabouts," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"Dan Davis, unfortunately, will be operated on. He took a pec muscle injury so that's obviously a blow for him, I feel sorry for Dan because he's struggled a bit with injury but been excellent over the first part of our season... we'll be without him for a couple of weeks now.

"Sione potentially is not (available) because I don't think he's got the time to get through the (head injury assessment) protocols."