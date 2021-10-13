Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornwall are the reigning county champions after winning at Twickenham in 2019

Cornwall Rugby Union's chairman Dave Saunter is pleased that the County Championship will return this season.

The annual event for players at National One level and below has been cancelled for the past two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will return with group games in May before a final at Twickenham on 4 June.

"The RFU are going to back it for this season and then they they'll continue their review to see if the counties buy into it," Saunter told BBC Cornwall.

Cornwall are the reigning county champions having beaten Cheshire 14-12 in the 2019 final and have made six of the last seven finals, winning three titles in that time.

"Cornwall's a hotbed of rugby, we buy into it massively, I'm sure that our selectors are already scouring the county deciding who's going to be playing," Saunter added.

"We really are keen for it to continue, we're keen for it to continue at Twickenham as well, we think it's a great day.

"It's an opportunity for a different tier for players to play on the Twickenham turf, and also an opportunity for those players to put themselves in the shop window."