Ulster have won all three of their United Rugby Championship fixtures with a bonus-point

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Lions Date: Friday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Unbeaten Ulster will face the Lions in the United Rugby Championship on Friday with the same starting team which battled past Benetton last weekend.

Sam Carter leads the Irish province and Nathan Doak is named at scrum-half after a strong start to the season.

Friday's fixture will be the first-ever meeting between Dan McFarland's side and the South Africans.

Ulster and Munster are level at the top of the table with a maximum 15 points, nine clear of the Lions in 11th.

Will Addison is selected at full-back alongside Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy on the wings, while Stewart Moore and James Hume form the centre partnership. Doak, who has impressed after stepping in for the injured John Cooney and scored two tries against Benetton, is named at half-back with Billy Burns.

Despite coming off with a finger injury against last time out, Andrew Warwick is named in the front row at loosehead alongside Ulster's latest double-centurion, Rob Herring at hooker and Tom O'Toole at tighthead prop.

Sam Carter will again lead the side, and is paired with Alan O'Connor in the engine room. Matty Rea is retained at blindside, with Nick Timoney at openside and David McCann is named at Number Eight.

Kieran Treadwell makes his return from injury to the forward replacements alongside Brad Roberts, Eric O'Sullivan, Ross Kane and Sean Reidy. Mike Lowry could make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon from the bench. The other back line replacements are David Shanahan and Ben Moxham.

Wingers Rob Baloucoune and Rob Lytle has resumed training following injuries but are not named in the team.

After their introduction to the brand new URC, the Lions defeated Zebre Parma in their opening match with a convincing bonus-point win but have lost to Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors in following fixtures.

Carlu Sadie makes a return to the starting line-up, with Reinhard Nothnagel and Sibusiso Sangweni collecting their first starting berths in the VURC.

Nothnagel comes in for the injured Pieter Jansen van Vuren, while Sangweni features as one of a number of rotations in the matchday squad from the Glasgow defeat.

Ulster: Addison; Gilroy; Hume, Stewart; McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor, Carter (capt); Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, O'Sullivan, Kane, Treadwell, Reidy, Shanhan, Lowry, Moxham.

Lions: Rossouw; Pienaar; Raas, Odendaal (capt); Maxwane; Viljoen, Warner; Sithole, Visagie, Sadie; Schoeman, Nothnagel; Sangweni, V Tshituka, Straeuli.

Replacements: Botha, Dreyer, Ntlabakanye, van der Sluys, E Tshituka, van den Berg, Zeilinga, Simelane.