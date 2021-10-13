Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex McHenry, who came through the Munster Academy, was capped by Ireland Under-20s in 2017

Wasps have signed Munster centre Alex McHenry and Edinburgh hooker Paddy Harrison as cover on short-term deals.

McHenry, 24, will fill in for Tonga's Malakai Fekitoa, who is out with his latest shoulder injury.

Harrison, 19, comes in to cover Gabriel Oghre, who will be away with England's autumn international squad.

"Alex and Paddy will provide vital cover for us, while we are without a number of first-team squad players," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"I am delighted to get the opportunity to play in the Premiership," said McHenry. "Wasps play a great brand of rugby."

"I am excited to come down and play some rugby in the Premiership," said Harrison. "Wasps are a famous club, and it is an honour to have joined them."

Wasps, who host Exeter this weekend, have won two of their first three Premiership matches this season.