Agustin Creevy has scored three tries in his past three games

Agustin Creevy is a rugby union player who has clocked up some impressive air miles to date in his career.

But the London Irish and Argentina hooker, 36, now finds himself more than content to keep his feet on the ground.

Creevy, capped 89 times by Los Pumas, admits his game is thriving thanks to a settled life away from it.

"It's the first time I've been together with my family for maybe six years," he said. "London has given us all a great place to work and settle."

"Family is most important," the former Jaguares, Montpellier and Worcester player told BBC Radio London.

"My daughter is two and a half and enjoying pre-school and when you have children, you know they're the most important thing.

"It would be really hard to be away from her and my wife and I live for my daughter now, all my priorities have changed and family come top.

"With them being here and with me every day now, I can enjoy my rugby too. I don't need to worry about them as much.

"If the family's good, then as a player you don't feel outside pressure and you can put all your focus into playing."

Creevy scored Irish's only try in Saturday's narrow defeat by Leciester

Creevy has gained a reputation among his London Irish team-mates with "an impressive six-pack for a 36-year-old".

However, he confesses there are no secrets to maintaining it, with his dietary habits away from the club less than disciplined.

"I don't know if it's genetic or not, but I don't always eat very well," he joked.

"I try to eat healthy, but at home if my wife says she doesn't fancy cooking one evening, I say, 'OK, Uber Eats!'

"Thank god I don't overeat and I have the body I have still as that allows me to put in the work in the gym when I have to."

Meanwhile on the pitch, Creevy has not turned his back on more international recognition despite his last cap coming in the 2019 World Cup.

"I'd like to keep playing for Los Pumas," he said. "But at the moment, the coaches have other priorities so you'd have to ask them."

For now, his immediate focus is on helping Irish turn three narrow defeats and a draw so far this Premiership campaign into a first win against Gloucester on Sunday as he finds himself on a streak of three tries in three games.

"It's great to get on the scoresheet, but I feel very humble about some of the tries," he said.

"They're more a reward for the whole pack and I just happen to be the person who dots it down at the end of a rolling maul.

"I'd swap any of them though for us to get a win and I believe we're close."