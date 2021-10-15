Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ellis Jenkins played in Cardiff's opening two URC fixtures before being rested against Ospreys

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Sharks Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 17 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Cardiff welcome back Ellis Jenkins for round four of the United Rugby Championship, as they include all 10 of their Wales autumn squad call-ups in the side to face Sharks on Saturday.

Fellow flanker Josh Turnbull also returns to captain the side.

Rhys Priestland starts alongside Tomos Williams at half back in a side showing seven changes from last week's 19-29 home defeat to Bulls.

British and Irish Lion Josh Adams retains his place on the left wing.

Aled Summerhill comes in on the opposite flank, with Wales internationals Owen Lane and Willis Halaholo forming a new centre partnership and Matthew Morgan replacing Hallam Amos at full back.

Will Boyde switches to number eight to complete the back row alongside Turnbull and Jenkins.

Dillon Lewis replaces Dmitri Arhip in the front row, while lock Rory Thornton replaces unavailable Matthew Screech in the second row.

Sharks make three changes to the side that claimed their first URC win with a 27-13 success at Ospreys last weekend.

Anthony Volmink starts on the wing for Thaakir Abrahams, who left the field injured in Swansea.

In the back row Dylan Richardson comes in for James Venter, while Henco Venter moves from number eight to openside flanker to accommodate the return of captain Phepsi Buthelezi.

Cardiff: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Owen Lane, Willis Halaholo, Josh Adams; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt), Ellis Jenkins, Will Boyde

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Gill, Dmitri Arhip, Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Lloyd Williams, Ben Thomas, Hallam Amos

Sharks: Curwin Bosch; Marnus Potgieter, Jeremy Ward, Murray Koster, Anthony Volmink; Boeta Chamberlain, Ruan Pienaar; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vuuren, Thomas du Toit, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, Dylan Richardson, Henco Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi (Capt).

Replacements: Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Wiehahn Herbst, Reniel Hugo, Gerbrandt Grobler, James Venter, Tian Meyer, Werner Kok.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman & Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)