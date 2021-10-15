Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Cuthbert's last competitive game was Exeter's Premiership final defeat to Harlequins in June

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date : Saturday, 16 October Time: 15:05 BST Coverage : Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 17 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will finally make his Ospreys debut against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday.

The 31-year-old's return to regional rugby after three seasons at Exeter has been delayed by injury.

Hooker Elvis Taione also makes his first Ospreys start in a side that shows 11 changes from a 27-13 defeat at home to Sharks.

Gareth Anscombe, recalled to the Wales squad this week, is replaced at outside-half by Stephen Myler.

Anscombe has only just returned after two years out with knee injuries and had started all three of Ospreys' opening United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Former Cardiff wing Cuthbert, centre Kieran Williams and full-back Max Nagy replace Mat Protheroe, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and Dan Evans in the back line.

Taione with Rhodri Jones and Tomas Francis make up a completely new front row, replacing Nicky Smith, Sam Parry and Tom Botha.

It is also all change in the back row where Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross and Ethan Roots start in place of Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan and Morgan Morris.

Bradley Davies is preferred to fellow Wales international Adam Beard in the second row, along side Alun Wyn Jones who is the only unchanged member of the pack.

Former South African rugby international Aimee Barret-Theron will take charge of the game, her first in the United Rugby Championship to become the third female referee to appear in the league after Hollie Davidson and Joy Neville.

Barret-Theron has officiated in 18 Tests including the Women's Six Nations and the 2017 Rugby World Cup in Ireland. She has refereed six senior men's games to date.

Benetton: Andries Coetzee; Tommaso Menoncello, Marco Zanon, Joaquin Riera, Monty Ioane; Tomas Albornoz, Callum Braley; Nahuel Tetaz, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (capt), Riccardo Favretto.

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Cherif Traoré, Ivan Nemer, Irné Herbst, Sebastian Negri, Dewaldt Duvenage, Rhyno Smith, Thomas Benvenuti.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Rhodri Jones, Elvis Taione, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Mat Protheroe.

Referee: Aimee Barret-Theron (SARU)

Assistant referees: Filippo Russo & Alex Frasson (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)