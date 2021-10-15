Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Baber led Fiji as they successfully defended their Olympic Sevens title in Tokyo

Olympic Sevens gold-winning head coach Gareth Baber is to join Edinburgh as skills and assistant attack coach.

The 49-year-old Welshman will move to Scotland in December, having been in his role with Fiji since January 2017.

The former Cardiff Blues coach also steered Fiji to 11 World Rugby Sevens tournament victories and won the 2018-19 title.

"I look forward to adding value to the group, utilising my own rugby knowledge and coaching experiences," said Baber.

"The prospect of joining an innovative and knowledgeable coaching staff at a top European team, which has in its ranks some of the best rugby talent in world rugby, excites me enormously."

Baber will work under head coach Mike Blair, who said: "Gareth's reputation for being a forward-thinking and dynamic coach will be hugely important as we look to continually develop our attacking philosophy in the seasons to come.

"I've got no doubt Gareth will hit the ground running once he links up with our group in December and our squad will benefit massively from his coaching and expertise."