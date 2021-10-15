Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee has played 40 internationals for Wales

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee handed Wales an autumn international injury concern after being taken off against Stormers.

Dee was forced off in the first half of their 24-10 United Rugby Championship loss at Rodney Parade with a neck problem after a scrum.

The 27-year-old is one of three hookers in Wayne Pivac's squad alongside Scarlets duo Ken Owens and Ryan Elias.

Wales begin the autumn against New Zealand on 30 October, with South Africa, Fiji and Australia to follow.

"I have seen him (Dee) up and around so I don't know any more than that," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"It was obviously a concern on the field but the fact he is up and around now is comforting for everybody.

"Let's hope it is not serious and everything carries on as normal."