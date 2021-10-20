Hallam Amos has played 32 games for Cardiff after arriving from Dragons where he appeared in 115 matches

Cardiff full-back Hallam Amos says he has no regrets about his plans to retire despite missing out on Wales' autumn internationals.

The 27-year-old had been left out of Wales' 38-man squad for the Tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia with head coach Wayne Pivac stating it was to do with his medical career.

Amos subsequently announced last week he would be hanging up his boots at the end of the season to concentrate on his future profession.

He could have kept quiet about his intentions as he had a chance of a starting place with Leigh Halfpenny missing through injury and Liam Williams struggling after having his appendix removed.

But with no intention of going to the 2023 World Cup in France, he decided to be upfront with Pivac and Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"I guess it is a little bit of a sacrifice in terms of this autumn," Amos said.

"There are no guarantees but I may have been involved, especially with the injuries across the back three, but I have had incredible experiences.

Hallam Amos will hangs his boots up next summer aged 27

"I thought about it, but there are other boys. Johnny [McNicholl] is playing well for the Scarlets and there are other boys that can fit in that position.

"While it would have been great to play these games, I have played the All Blacks in Cardiff and the other nations.

"It just sat better with me, the right thing to do was to tell people early so then they can plan for the future.

"I thought the best thing for me, and what would sit best on my conscience, was discussing the issue with Wayne and with Dai.

"It was always my thinking to tell them early. With Leigh and Liam going down, it might have changed things, but I felt it was better to do it the way I did it.

"I wanted to tell Cardiff early because I know in the past I have been deep into contract negotiations as this time of year. I wanted to give Dai and the guys a chance to find my replacement and know their whole budget for next year.

"Welsh rugby is not particularly a big world so once I had told Dai and the other coaches here, I knew it was only a matter of time before other people knew and I wanted to tell Wayne myself."

Amos revealed the reactions of his Cardiff and Wales coaches.

"They were both very accommodating, I am grateful they didn't take the news the wrong way," added Amos.

"Once I explained the reasoning behind it, how it is hard work when you first start out as a junior doctor and I want to get those years done in my late 20s rather than my late 30s, they were very understanding.

Hallam Amos was a teenager when he made his international debut against Tonga in 2013

"Dai was very shocked, he said it's not often he's speechless, but that was one of the times.

"Wayne was also great. He talked about what he would advise his kids to do if they were in a similar situation."

The news was unveiled last Thursday evening when Amos was on medical duty.

"I always knew this day was coming," said Amos.

"When it was announced, I was on placement in hospital so could not look at my phone.

"When I got home a few hours later, the messages were incredible. Everybody was overwhelmingly positive and it's been nice what everyone said.

"I have had messages from coaches and players from throughout the years and it has been great to reminisce over my time in rugby. It cemented in my mind it was the right decision.

"Maybe I am making this decision six or seven years earlier than a lot of boys would, but I am comfortable with it now."

So unless he answers an SOS from Pivac, Amos' final international is set to be the 25th cap he won during the defeat by Argentina in Cardiff in July 2021.

"I had an inkling, so I made sure I took it all in," added Amos.

"I have got a photo-based memory anyway so I was trying to take snapshots in my mind with everything that was going on, as I ran out the tunnel and while we did the warm-up.

"During the game often things whizz by, but definitely in the build-up, I tried to enjoy and remember as much as I could."

So what is his favourite Wales memory for the man who made his international debut aged 19 in 2013?

"Probably the game against England in the 2015 World Cup, even though I got injured," he recalled.

"Coming out of the tunnel and the anthem was incredible and after the game the elation in the changing room was pretty special."

Hallam Amos played 25 internationals for Wales over eight years

Amos admits he will miss rugby.

"It's a massive privilege to play a sport we'd all probably play anyway, to do it as a job and with boys who are some of my closest mates," he added.

"Medicine was always what I saw myself doing long-term and the fact I am going to come out of my degree with less debt than other people, with the experiences I've had, friendships I've made, is a massive privilege and I'm lucky.

"The thing I will miss most is the big occasions, running out of the tunnel and feeling that buzz.

"There are not many things in life that can replicate that, I know a lot of ex-sportsmen try and replicate it in other ways.

"So when I think of rugby now, looking back over the last 10 years, the bits that stand out are the big games, derbies, internationals, where all eyes are on you, it's an incredible adrenaline boost.

"Seeing the crowd all around you and feeling that buzz will be hard to replicate in my next life."