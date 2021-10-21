Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Osprey's prop Nicky Smith (centre) won his 40th international cap in the summer but is not in Wales Autumn squad.

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Swansea.com stadium Date : Saturday, 23 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage : Live on S4C. Report on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 24 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Ospreys are set to give former Ireland Under-20 international lock Jack Regan his debut off the bench against Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Former Ulster forward Regan, 24, was signed from New Zealand side Highlanders in the summer.

Munster make eight changes for the game in Swansea and switch former Scarlets forward Tadhg Beirne to the back row.

Ospreys make five changes including four in the pack.

Head coach Toby Booth is without locks Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard and props Rhodri Jones and Tomas Francis, all in camp with Wales along with outside half Gareth Anscombe.

Rhys Davies is the new starting partner for lock Bradley Davies, while a back row re-shuffle includes the return at openside of 21-year-old Jac Morgan who was this week tipped as a future Wales cap by head coach Toby Booth.

The former Scarlets flanker replaces Olly Cracknell.

Nicky Smith and Tom Botha come into the front row alongside hooker Elvis Taione who is making his second Ospreys start.

The one change behind the scrum from last weekend's late 29-26 win at Benetton sees Mat Protheroe come in on the left wing for Luke Morgan.

For the visitors, outside-half Jack Crowley makes his first start on his fifth appearance for Munster, with full-back Matt Gallagher, wing Shane Daly and centres Liam Coombes and Dan Goggin coming into the backline.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Mat Protheroe; Stephen Myler, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Sam Cross, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Henry, Jack Regan, Morgan Morris, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Dan Evans.

Munster: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony (C), Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones & Dewi Phillips (WRU)

TMO: Mike Adamson (SRU)