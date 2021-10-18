England squad: Raffi Quirke named in squad but George Ford and Vunipola brothers left out

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Fly-half Marcus Smith and scrum-half Raffi Quirke made the cut but George Ford and Billy Vunipola are among the stars to miss out

Uncapped Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke and Northampton back Tommy Freeman, both 20, have been named in the England squad for the autumn internationals.

Two more uncapped players in Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson and Leicester hooker Nic Dolly make the 34-man squad.

However, there is no place for 50-cap stars Mako and Billy Vunipola, George Ford and Jamie George.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is included and Owen Farrell has been confirmed as captain.

England face Tonga on 6 November, Australia on 13 November and world champions South Africa on 20 November.

"This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked."

After being left out of last month's England training squad, Ford has been in excellent form for the unbeaten Leicester Tigers, while the Vunipolas and George were at their best in Saracens' 70-point dismantling of Bath on Sunday, with Sarries boss Mark McCall saying afterwards he would be "amazed" if his experienced trio were again overlooked.

But while Jones insists the "door is not closed" for any player, the omission of such high-calibre individuals shows the England boss is determined to revamp his squad, especially given the poor Six Nations and the oft-stated desire to build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In George's absence, hooker Dolly is rewarded for his strong early-season performances with the Tigers, while Ford's omission paves the way for Quins star Smith to grab the number 10 shirt.

Number eights Callum Chick, Sam Simmonds and Alex Dombrandt can all profit from Billy Vunipola missing out, although it is understood Jones still views Tom Curry as an option at the back of the scrum.

Another surprising absentee is scrum-half Dan Robson, with rookie nines Harry Randall - who won his first caps in the summer - and Quirke both preferred.

England squad for autumn Tests:

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle), Callum Chick (Newcastle), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Trevor Davison (Newcastle), Nic Dolly (Leicester), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath)

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Max Malins (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Adam Radwan (Newcastle), Harry Randall (Bristol), Henry Slade (Exeter), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Quirke scored twice against Harlequins on Friday night, with his boss Alex Sanderson telling BBC 5 live afterwards the young playmaker could go on to be a legend of English rugby.

"If he stays fit he's probably going to be one of the country's greats," Sanderson said. "I've spoken to Eddie and he is one of the smartest coaches around. I trust he will have not just England's best interests [at heart] but Raffi's as well."

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Maro Itoje and Anthony Watson have all been named despite injury scares on the weekend, while Joe Launchbury and Elliot Daly are long-term injury absentees.

With Daly out, Max Malins, Freeman and Leicester's Freddie Stewart, who made his debut in July, are contenders for the full-back position, with Steward expected to be given an extended run in the 15 shirt.

In total there are eight players who made their debuts in the summer Tests against the USA and Canada, with Newcastle front-row pair Jamie Blamire and Trevor Davison, as well as two more Falcons in Chick and the electric Adam Radwan, joining Steward, Dombrandt, Randall and Smith in the squad.

Comments

Join the conversation

224 comments

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 15:11

    Still feel like Farrell is the problem, Great player but if you want to instigate proper change take out the man that is pulling the strings on the pitch. I hope Marcus Smith gets some decent game time.

    • Reply posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 15:19

      okcomputer-lmao replied:
      Callum Chick (pea soup) a worthy inclusion lmao!

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 15:10

    And why Ben Youngs over Dan Robson?

    • Reply posted by totalflanker, today at 15:17

      totalflanker replied:
      Experience. He'll be guiding the noobs while they rack up a few caps and take over.

  • Comment posted by Chrispat, today at 15:25

    More Bath players than Saracens - really?

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 15:32

      Sid69 replied:
      Bizarre, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by litoga, today at 15:20

    So what are people going to complain about now, pick Smith he does- pick Dumbrandt, he does- pick Simmonds, he does- pick new young faces, he does - Pick a team to attack, he does
    Now I see the complaints about picking the old faces - he cant pick them all!!

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 16:13

      Frame replied:
      Sadly, it's always the same - before today it was "drop Ford" - "don't pick Billy" - now he hasn't and those same people want them back. Whatever Jones does, he can't do right in some people's eyes (I won't call them fans as that's an insult to real rugby fans)

  • Comment posted by the last duke of Taibach, today at 15:21

    I bet the southern hemisphere teams are delighted by the inclusion of Ben Young.

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 15:14

    See the anti-Farrell posts have started already... why do people hate him so much, he's just a rugby player.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 15:19

      Joe replied:
      Because they're most likely football fans who only follow rugby when an international game is on

  • Comment posted by The Level World Saga, today at 15:24

    Picking Youngs over Robson is just ridiculous. Youngs hasn't been fast at the ruck for about five years.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:36

      Thescribe replied:
      Youngs must be paying EJ back handers. He's been rubbish for years. 'Old Slowhands' as someone describes him on here.

  • Comment posted by JWard93, today at 15:24

    Exciting squad, think Eddie will rue not picking Lynagh though. Aussies will be on him like a rat up a drainpipe.

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 15:34

      Frame replied:
      No point picking him, if he's not going to play - which he wouldn't. Most pundits say it's too early for him to be in a international shirt. The Aussies wont' pick him either and he wouldn't play for them.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 15:15

    Surprised to see Jamie George excluded given his form this season, and Billy V is also showing signs that his form is back, but Sarriesare pleased though..

    Good to see two young talented 9s in the squad, although I still fear that old slowhands might start.

    Would also have picked Norwell who offers something different to the other outside backs.

    Still an interesting squad though.

  • Comment posted by Plowsy , today at 15:18

    I don't know what Robson has to do...

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 15:20

      Makadag replied:
      Nor what Freeman has done ?????

  • Comment posted by voice of reason, today at 15:14

    Loving some of the new faces, and now is certainly the time try some changes. Just hope not too many too quick. Good luck England. Hope we all get behind the squad rather than play the my player from my club is better than yours merry go ‘round

  • Comment posted by FatFly, today at 15:16

    Not surprised by the absence of some big names as this is focussed on the next world cup and beyond. Good to see RQ selected who's looked impressive for Sale this season and for the talent blooded in the summer. Feel a bit sorry for Jamie G who I still think is great quality and not used well by the Lions in the summer

  • Comment posted by cboz, today at 15:26

    im going to the south africa game! who else will be there? its for my 40th birthday! so excited! c'mon england!!

    • Reply posted by Lions Yawn, today at 15:33

      Lions Yawn replied:
      I wouldn't be too excited...still too light in the scrum.

  • Comment posted by curlydave, today at 15:24

    Some call ups that should have happened years ago, like Smith and Dombrandt. But what has Youngs got to do to get dropped? Robson is far better, but treated appallingly. Again. Farrell inclusion is no surprise either. Eddie will not be told who to pick, whether that's by the media or Mark McCall. His arrogance continues to stifle progress. He needs to go.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 15:37

    Simmonds, Smith, Quirke...Exciting times.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:17

    Eddy has definitely got strong views about the Sarries players ! After the way they destroyed Bath can't understand leaving the Vunipoas and George out. And how does Furbank get included ?

    • Reply posted by AlexMacG, today at 15:22

      AlexMacG replied:
      Furbank has been electric this season

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 16:04

    Delighted for Quirke. Sale bias aside, he's been excellent so far and is a massive talent who could be England's 9 for the next decade. Hope he a Smith not only get game time but game time together to see what they can do and start forging an international partnership. Hopefully, Curry is at flanker rather than 8.

    Really exciting to finally see young talent get into the squad either way.

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 15:19

    lots of new exciting talent, also some old experienced heads. Understudies to push the old guard, excellent.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:09

    So Bath can lose by 70 odd points at home, not win a game all season yet have players picked in the squad. I'm sorry but that is absolutely disgraceful!

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 15:11

      Frame replied:
      Why? - it's nothing to do with the club team performance - Saracens got hammered by Wasps and yet there are no Wasps players included.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 15:11

    Yes Raffi

