Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland will play on four consecutive weekends against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan

Scotland have included 12 uncapped players in their 42-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Gregor Townsend's side will host Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan on consecutive weekends from 30 October.

Forwards Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Rory Darge, Dylan Richardson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Hodgson, Marshall Sykes and Pierre Schoeman are included.

Glasgow Warriors backs Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson and Sione Tuipulotu are also in the squad.

"It's exciting to bring together a blend of highly experienced and uncapped players," said Townsend, who has also selected all eight of Scotland's British and Irish Lions.

"There have been some notable performances from both our home-based players and those outside of Scotland, which has enabled us to select a group which are playing well and will be motivated across the four games.

"We also feel that this the right time to bring in some younger players given their early-season form.

"They have created opportunities for themselves to represent their country and we believe that they will thrive in the Test match environment."

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Dylan Richardson (Cell C Sharks), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Harlequins), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Duhan van de Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors)