Scotland: Gregor Townsend names 12 uncapped players in Autumn Nations Series squad

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

43 comments

Scotland will play on four consecutive weekends against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan
Scotland have included 12 uncapped players in their 42-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Gregor Townsend's side will host Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan on consecutive weekends from 30 October.

Forwards Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Rory Darge, Dylan Richardson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Hodgson, Marshall Sykes and Pierre Schoeman are included.

Glasgow Warriors backs Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson and Sione Tuipulotu are also in the squad.

"It's exciting to bring together a blend of highly experienced and uncapped players," said Townsend, who has also selected all eight of Scotland's British and Irish Lions.

"There have been some notable performances from both our home-based players and those outside of Scotland, which has enabled us to select a group which are playing well and will be motivated across the four games.

"We also feel that this the right time to bring in some younger players given their early-season form.

"They have created opportunities for themselves to represent their country and we believe that they will thrive in the Test match environment."

Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Dylan Richardson (Cell C Sharks), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors), Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Harlequins), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Duhan van de Merwe (Worcester Warriors), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors)

43 comments

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 14:05

    good to see Mark Bennett back in the squad, he was excellent when he first arrived on the international scene. hopefully he's at the top of his game and get at least one start

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 14:04

    No Maitland? He is not injured so very surprised by this omission.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 14:01

    Great to see such an abundance of talent, but I probably like a few others would have like to have see Ben Vellacott being selected.

  • Comment posted by archthescot, today at 14:01

    Good balanced looking squad although still can’t understand why Kinghorn in it, so overrated!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:05

      SD replied:
      Really? He certainly burst onto scene couple years back and looked really good. Like a lot of players, in and out of form maybe but I'd say deserves place in squad.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:59

    Welcome to SD and his fellow Englishmen. Have you got bored of the England HYS, so now feel the need to troll us Scottish fans?

    Perhaps you could just debate and discuss in a good manner, rather having a go about nationality, which you seem to like to do, every time there is an article about Scottish rugby.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 14:02

      SD replied:
      No, but just as you and ABE like to post on all of England HYS we have every right to post on a Scottish one.

      As for trolling, how ironic...

  • Comment posted by An AverageMan, today at 13:55

    Good to see Dobie and Steyn in the squad. A formidable back row too. Looks like an exciting selection.

  • Comment posted by barry_toon, today at 13:53

    can you arrange the players via position rather than alphabetically? it provides much more insight into the squad to arrange via position.

  • Comment posted by relana, today at 13:47

    Good to see Bayliss has taken the England Grand Slam victory pictures off his Twitter!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:47

    A serious question, what would be considered a good return for Scotland this autumn? Minimum 2 wins, ideally 3? All 4?
    Obviously like all teams want to win all games but what is a realistic win ratio?

    • Reply posted by archthescot, today at 14:07

      archthescot replied:
      I would say given where we are at now and how much we have improved with real strength in depth now , we should be targeting at least 3 wins.

  • Comment posted by RugbyScot, today at 13:47

    I'd have liked to see Vellacott in, if only to secure him for the future !

    • Reply posted by graeme, today at 14:02

      graeme replied:
      totally agree, should have pulled him into the squad to cap him and secure his services for the future

  • Comment posted by gordon ritchie, today at 13:46

    where's Maitland?

  • Comment posted by jimbo, today at 13:46

    Surprised Sean Maitland is missing. Has he retired from international rugby?

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 13:40

    Hoping to see some first caps in the game against Tonga to kick things off. Darge, Dobie, Crosbie, Bayliss and Thompson in particular.

  • Comment posted by Leigh Price, today at 13:37

    Where's the world beating lions wing VDM

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 13:39

      Obsen replied:
      There:

      Duhan van de Merwe (Worcester Warriors)

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:34

    Nice one, Tuipulotu! Well done, lad. Great to see Dobie and Thompson in the mix. Don't know much about Ashman and Bayliss, but welcome aboard. Also great to see Jones back in the squad. Hopefully Davidson gets a cap; promising youngster. My concern is the second-row, with both Gray and Cummings out.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 13:30

    Townsend does not have a clue. If he's still in charge for the 6 nations it will be a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Ziggy1970, today at 13:27

    How many are South African?

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 13:29

      wembley1977 replied:
      Think Eddie has beaten us to it.

      Again.

  • Comment posted by Iain Fulton, today at 13:27

    I don't see Cole Forbes...who has stood out for Glasgow. Is he injured? Also I don't think that Price or Watson have played much after coming back from SA.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 13:23

    2nd row is interesting - 1st choice locks both absent (Gray & Cummings) with injury. Surprised R Gray hasn't been picked but Rob Harley is in (plenty of blinside options in squad). Big opportunity for Skinner but he hasn't played much of late, I think. I haven't seen enough of Hodgson/Sykes to know if they are long term options - what happened to Alex Craig & C Henderson @ Leicester??

    • Reply posted by GammoGlos, today at 13:38

      GammoGlos replied:
      Alex Craig would probably need to push himself into the Gloucester side beforehand so he can get picked on form. No doubting his talent though.

  • Comment posted by MWFCZookeeper, today at 13:13

    Good to see in form quality players getting the nod.

