Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso featured in recent Rugby Championship Tests against New Zealand and Australia

London Irish have signed Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso.

The versatile lock and back row will join the Exiles from November and link up with fellow Argentina internationals Agustin Creevy and Facundo Gigena.

Gonzalez Samso, 20, made his debut for Los Pumas against Romania earlier this year, scoring a try.

"It's an exciting opportunity for me," he said, "I've always wanted to play club rugby in Europe - the English league has always fascinated me."