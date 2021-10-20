Sam Nixon has featured twice in the Premiership for Exeter this season

"You'll become very good at cheating, that's what everyone told me when I arrived at Bayonne," jokes Exeter prop Sam Nixon.

The former Bath player returned to the English top flight this summer after a season in France's Top 14 and says he is much wiser for the experience.

"In the Top 14 some of the games you've literally got eight blokes just doing whatever they want," he says. "Credit to the referees, they're pretty good in France for the scrum, they do work really hard to get it right."

Having tried his luck across the Channel after failing to become a permanent fixture at Bath the 25-year-old is back in the more law-abiding lands of England after a spell at Bayonne.

Despite the side from south west France being relegated relegated last season, it was a relative success for Nixon as he played 25 times, with 23 starts.

"For some people it could be the land of opportunity. I went from playing off the bench a few times here and there for Bath and then going to first choice out there, learning a lot and playing a lot," Nixon says.

"They're quite happy to play younger lads, which some other clubs are a bit afraid of in the Premiership."

Somerset-based Nixon jumped at the chance to move to Exeter this summer and has so far made two appearances off the bench as he vies for the tighthead spot against former England player Harry Williams and newly signed New Zealander Josh Iosefa-Scott.

But he says the transition to French rugby and then back to English has been one of the hardest things to adapt to.

"In France it was just set piece, the two things for me were set piece and defence and then I've come here and I do have to attack," he tells BBC Sport.

"I became a lot slower than I was in the Premiership at Bath just because of how the game is played out there.

Sam Nixon was a regular for Bayonne in the French top 14 last season

"It's very physical up front rugby, so that's just the main thing being able to come back here, get a bit more fitness in me and a bit more mobility and expectation around the pitch as well as in the tight.

"The transition speed can change massively from game to game," he adds.

"The players are enormous. You meet some absolute giants of giants, but it was a fantastic experience."

Nixon is not a new face to members of the Exeter squad having spent time on loan at National One side Plymouth Albion where he lined up alongside the likes of Jack Maunder, Joe Simmonds and Sam Skinner, who have all established themselves in the Chiefs line-up.

And he hopes he can follow their lead and become a fixture in a side that has regularly been in contention for end-of-season honours for more than half a decade.

"Having watched the Chiefs, the way they play, I felt it suited my game," he said.

"But when it came down to it, it was working not just with the players, but the coaches. I wanted to come here and learn as much as I can off the coaches and that was a huge thing.

"If I could learn enough off them, enough off the players, even at the age of 25 you pick up quite a lot as you go. Regardless of what happens it's going to make me a far better player.

"Hopefully I can stay here as long as possible, but every day that goes by I learn new stuff, suck up information from the coaches.

"That's the focus when the job came up, the opportunity to get better and that's why I've taken it."