Fin Smith helped England Under-20s win a Six Nations Grand Slam this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton hand a debut to South Africa winger Courtnall Skosan as one of four changes to their side.

Full-back Tommy Freeman makes his first start of the season while Wales fly-half Dan Biggar makes his 50th appearance for the club.

Worcester's England Under-20 fly-half Fin Smith starts for the first time this season, along with hooker Niall Annett and lock Graham Kitchener.

Willi Heinz captains Warriors for the first time on his return from injury.

Saints, who have won three of their four Premiership games this season, have won their past 11 home league meetings against Worcester, a run stretching back to 2007.

Alan Solomons' visitors, meanwhile, have lost four in a row after beating London Irish in their season opener.

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Ludlam (capt) Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Wood, Augustus, Lomani, Francis, Coles.

Worcester: Shillcock; Doel, Lawrence, Venter, Van der Merwe; Smith, Heinz (capt); Sutherland, Annett, Judge, A Kitchener, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Baldwin, Waller, Owlett, Batley, Vailanu, Chudley, Morris, Heward.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).