Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's recalled Premiership and Champions Cup-winning fly-half Joe Simmonds has yet to win a game he has started this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 23 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter fly-half Joe Simmonds returns after three games on the bench in one of seven changes to face London Irish.

Simmonds comes in for Harvey Skinner while Tom O'Flaherty replaces Facundo Cordero on the wing and there are five changes in the forward pack.

Winless Irish stick with the backs that helped them to a 25-all draw with Gloucester last week.

Props Will Goodrick-Clarke and Ollie Hoskins come in while there is a debut for open-side flanker Tom Pearson.

With England prop Luke Cowan-Dickie out with an ankle injury Jack Yeandle comes in at hooker for Exeter while Sam Nixon gets a first start at tighthead since his move back to England from France.

Former England loose-head prop Ben Moon starts in place of Alec Hepburn while Will Witty returns after a week off to play in the second row ahead of Ryan McCauley and Scotland forward Sam Skinner comes in at flanker for Dave Ewers.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade (capt), Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Yeandle, Nixon, Witty, Hill, S Skinner, Capstick, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Hepburn, Williams, Lonsdale, Armand, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Devoto

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Tuisue.

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Van der Merwe, Nott, Cooke, White, Jennings, Van Rensburg.

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).