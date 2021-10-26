Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones made his international debut against Argentina in 2007

With all the disruption in the Wales camp ahead of the autumn series opener against New Zealand, one crucial factor remains constant. That is captain Alun Wyn Jones.

There might be almost 20 players unavailable because of an extensive injury list, no player release from the English clubs and now a positive Covid-19 case in centre Willis Halaholo.

Jones admits "the odds are stacked against us" but at 36 he is still standing, as the lock prepares to play his 149th international for Wales, surpassing the previous record for one country set by New Zealand legend Richie McCaw.

The 12 British and Irish Lions Test caps Jones achieved over four tours and 12 years means he broke McCaw's world record of international appearances last year.

Now, as he stars yet another campaign with Wales, Jones knows the magnitude of facing a New Zealand side who won the Rugby Championship and scored more than 100 points against USA last weekend.

"We're aware of the run they've had, but we've been fortunate to have two weeks together to do as much as we can," said Jones.

"It's always an ask in the autumn and a difficult time of year for the international calendar because it's the first one out, but we've done all we can and the squad has enjoyed it.

"Wayne (Pivac) and the coaches have been clear in what they want from us."

Scrum V: Sean Fitzpatrick on All Blacks ones to watch

Wales head coach Pivac is facing an injury crisis, with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate, James Botham and Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of the entire autumn series.

Cardiff flanker Ellis Jenkins and Liam Williams are doubtful to face New Zealand, while centre Halaholo was ruled out of facing the country of his birth after testing positive for Covid-19.

English-based players Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau, Nick Tompkins, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza are unavailable to play against the All Blacks because the game falls outside World Rugby's international window.

"The pressure is always on when you play for Wales because of the level of expectation on us," added Jones.

"That is always the same, particularly after the spell we have had over recent years. Ultimately, it's an opportunity for a lot of guys and they know there are going to be more players coming into the squad and back from injury in due course.

"We know how many players Wayne has capped and put into the melting pot. It's an opportunity for a lot of people to put their hand up and there's probably no bigger game to do it than the first one we have.

"We're the ones selected to play. It's outside the window, so that's a question for someone higher up the tree than myself.

"It's probably frustrating we can't have access to everybody but it is what it is. When you get an opportunity to put the red jersey on, you'll take it.

"I'm sure the guys who can't be selected are disappointed but they'll want to make a huge impact when they come back for the following fixtures.

"Wales are always questioned about strength in depth and having players in certain positions

"Wayne has grabbed that bull by the horns. The fact he has capped so many players in autumns and summers in particular means he is setting his scene with player availability and the number at his disposal."

Wales v New Zealand: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac defends All Blacks fixture

Wales have not beaten New Zealand since 1953 with Jones facing the All Blacks in a Welsh shirt for a 13th time.

"I am aware of the stats and the records," added Jones.

"It's one of those things, a lot of guys probably haven't played against New Zealand.

"There are a lot of external things going on at the moment that are distractions, so it's been nice to focus on rugby and you probably don't get bogged down with those sorts of (records).

"We are aware of the history of the fixture, the succession of quality players they have always had.

"The odds are stacked against us but our focus is the performance. If we get that right, we will be in a decent position.

"We're going out there to win. I've tried on many occasions, and will again, but I feel we've got a squad that can go out there and present something we haven't presented before."

Jones is also hoping a first Principality Stadium capacity crowd since February 2020 can help.

"I've been involved in a few games there and they are always special occasions," added Jones.

"At the start of lockdown and in the last 18 months to two years, we didn't see the forecast of what it was going to be.

"To have the fans back is going to be special for a lot of us. I know what it's like, but there are a few guys who haven't played in the Principality with a crowd of that magnitude.

"We're all relishing seeing the fans and getting back to semi-normality with a full house."

The crowd will be cheering on the reigning Six Nations champions after Pivac celebrated silverware after a poor 2020 autumn campaign.

"When change happens you don't get the click of the fingers and it happens automatically," added Jones.

"We are still aware of our last autumn which is disappointing.

"We won a Championship and missed out on a Grand Slam. In ways we have progressed but there are still things we need to address."

Wales have two great fly-halves to choose between against New Zealand - Stephen Jones

This is also the beginning of a two-year journey to the 2023 World Cup in France.

"It's essentially, excluding this campaign, four campaigns then a World Cup," outlined Jones.

"Two Six Nations, a summer and an autumn, then into a World Cup. So depending on your age and experience some will say 'it's miles away' but not really.

"It's not necessarily on the doorstep but in sport time turns round quickly, so you have to be aware it's the start of the cycle as it'll be here before we know it."

Jones will be 38 when the next global tournament starts and has signed a contract with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union until next summer.

His 2021 summer memorably included a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder suffered in the Lions' opening games against Japan before returning to lead the tourists in the 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

It remains to be seen whether he will make a fifth World Cup but Jones insists he is ready for the season ahead.

"I got it probably just right for this year," said Jones.

"I have been well looked after by the combination of Ospreys and Wales, and how they have set my plan up has helped me.

"I'm just excited to be back in the fold to attack the autumn."