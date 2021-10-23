Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia continued their good form after back-to-back victories over South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship

International Match Japan (13) 23 Tries: Lemeki, Nakamura Cons: Matsuda, Tamura Pens: Matsuda 3 Australia(17) 32 Tries: Wright, Petaia, Tupou, Leota, McInerney Cons: Cooper 2 Pen: Cooper

Australia held on to beat Japan 32-23 to claim their fifth successive Test win before their autumn tour of Europe.

The Wallabies took control early on with tries from wingers Tom Wright and Jordan Petaia before Japan hit back with Lomano Lemeki crossing.

The visitors, who led 17-13 at half-time, extended their advantage through Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota.

Japan got to within four points through Ryoto Nakamura's score before a Connal McInerney try sealed victory late on.

The Wallabies now travel to Europe, where they will play Scotland, England and Wales, while Japan take on Ireland, Portugal and Scotland.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie said his side looked "a little bit rusty", adding that it had been a "fairly frustrating" performance.

"It was a really competitive game," said Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, after his side maintained their 100% winning record in six Tests against Japan.

"They tested us in a lot of areas and it was a really close game in the end, they've just been improving every year."