Last updated on .

Mike Phillips played seven times against New Zealand in his 94 appearances for Wales

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Cymru commentary and text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Mike Phillips says Wales must discover a winning mentality against New Zealand if they are to end a 16 game losing streak stretching back to 1953.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half played the All Blacks seven times in his 99-cap career but was on the losing side each time.

Wayne Pivac's current side begin their autumn campaign against New Zealand on 30 October in Cardiff.

"It does get ingrained in you that they are such a force," Phillips said.

"They are more than a rugby team in many ways. They are the most successful team on the planet, a brand, and you are up against everything.

"Maybe that belief has not been there in the past. Perhaps we've been too nice at times and shown too much respect.

"To a man, do you all believe each and every one of you that you're going to win?

"You've really got to be on your A game and the mindset has got to be, without doubt that, we're going to win."

Phillips is excited by the current crop of players - who also face autumn Tests against Australia, Fiji and South Africa - although Wales' English-based players are not available against the three-time world champions, as the game falls outside World Rugby's official Test window.

"I think that win will come," said Phillips.

"I'm really excited. When all the players are available, Wales have got a great squad. We've got depth in so many positions and it is a really exciting two years out from a World Cup.

"The future looks good and there is a belief in this younger generation of Welsh players. They won the Six Nations and they've got this mindset of 'why not'?

"But they will have to be efficient in every way and on the ball."

New Zealand won the 2021 Rugby Championship by winning five of their six games against Argentina, Australia and South Africa.

But they ended the competition with a 31-29 defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast in Australia as the world champions exploited some weaknesses in their armoury.

"They made a lot of errors against South Africa," Phillips said. "There were a lot of dropped balls and they look a bit of a young side. Maybe they can be got at.

"They are an outstanding team and the stats will always say they bounce back.

"But we've got players who want to perform, we're in Cardiff with a full house and there will be a buzzing atmosphere.

"They are a beatable side, so why can't Wales do it?"