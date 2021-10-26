Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Connacht back Shannon Touhey could make her Ireland debut next month

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has named six uncapped players in the extended squad for the Autumn Tests against USA and Japan at the RDS next month.

Leinster pair Mary Healy and Ella Roberts, Munster duo Maeve Og O'Leary and Alana McInerny and Connacht's Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey are part of a 33-strong panel.

Ireland host USA Eagles on 12 November before facing Japan eight days later.

Griggs will be replaced by Greg McWilliams as coach after the games.

Last week's announcement of Griggs' departure came just a day after it was announced that the review into the team's failure to qualify for the World Cup would be conducted independently.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said Irish captain Ciara Griffin.

She added: "We're looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November.

"A Friday night game [against USA] under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible at the RDS."

Ireland extended squad:

Forwards: Lindsay Peat (Leinster), Laura Feely (Connacht), Katie O'Dwyer (Leinster), Chloe Pearse (Munster), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Leah Lyons (IQ Rugby), Mary Healy (Leinster), Neve Jones (Ulster), Cliodhna Moloney (IQ Rugby), Nichola Fryday (Connacht), Aoife McDermott (Leinster), Sam Monaghan (IQ Rugby), Grace Browne Moran (Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Munster, capt), Anna Caplice (IQ Rugby), Hannah O'Connor (Leinster), Edel McMahon (IQ Rugby), Maeve Og O'Leary (Munster).

Backs: Kathryn Dane (Ulster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster), Stacey Flood (Leinster), Enya Breen (Munster), Sene Naoupu (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Shannon Touhey (Connacht), Alana McInerny (Munster), Eimear Considine (Munster), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Laura Sheehan (IQ Rugby), Lauren Delany (IQ Rugby), Ella Roberts (Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Munster).

