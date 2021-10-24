Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Should Wales head coach Wayne Pivac stick with the tried and trusted or look to the future this Autumn?

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 30 October, 6, 14 & 20 November Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Crowds return to the Principality Stadium this autumn as Wales face four touring sides from the southern hemisphere.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a full house as New Zealand provide the opposition to kick-off the series on Saturday, 30 October.

With the opening game falling outside the agreed international window, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will be without England based players Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza and Thomas Youngs.

There are also fitness doubts over other members of his 38-strong squad, including Ellis Jenkins and Liam Williams.

