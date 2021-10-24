Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Reds fly-half Sam Leeming made his first competitive start since his cancer diagnosis against Ampthill

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he is disappointed with the way his side played for much of the 17-17 draw with Amtphill in the Championship.

Guy Thompson's early try put Jersey ahead, but Austin Wallis and Joe Goodchild went over as Jersey trailed 17-5 with 15 minutes left to play.

A TJ Harris try and another from Thompson in the last 10 minutes ensured the islanders came away with a draw.

The result saw Jersey drop to fifth in the Championship.

"First and foremost why couldn't we have played like we did in the last 15 minutes for the whole game?" Biljon said to BBC Radio Jersey.

"We probably need to look at why we suddenly came alive through the back end of that game and we weren't there from the very start.

"I think you've got to give Amtphill the credit for coming with a game plan of not allowing the tempo and we need to learn how to adapt to that a little bit better.

"It was scrappy, slow, we probably needed an injection of speed, a bit of rhythm and flow, but it just didn't stick."