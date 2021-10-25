Scotland v Tonga: Mark Bennett and Fraser Brown miss out for Scots
|Autumn internationals: Scotland v Tonga
|Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Scotland have lost centre Mark Bennett and hooker Fraser Brown to injury ahead of their opening Autumn Nations series encounter against Tonga.
Head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Edinburgh's Dave Cherry as a replacement for Glasgow Warriors' Brown for Saturday's game at Murrayfield.
Edinburgh back-row Magnus Bradbury has also come into the squad.
Australia (7 November), South Africa (13th) and Japan (20th) also face the Scots in Edinburgh.
