Stuart Hogg says he dropped 5kg during an extended summer break

Autumn internationals: Scotland v Tonga Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is "ready to rock and roll again" after feeling "physically and mentally drained" after the British and Irish Lions tour.

Hogg missed the Lions' final Test against South Africa and was granted an extra two weeks' leave.

He has now played four games for Exeter Chiefs this season and is likely to feature for Scotland after Saturday's autumn series opener against Tonga.

"The best person brings out the best player," said Hogg.

"We had had a season-and-a-half put into a year. I felt physically drained and mentally drained.

"We've seen some examples over the last year or so, like the Olympics - huge occasions that people haven't quite been able to be themselves, to perform to the highest of their ability because the mental side of their game isn't where its meant to be."

After Tonga's visit, Scotland host Australia, South Africa and Japan on consecutive weekends at Murrayfield.

And Hogg says "subtle changes" to his health and wellbeing have him in better condition for his international return.

"I was extremely grateful for the extra two weeks," he added. "I managed to drop few kilos - roughly 5kg. I've looked after my body a lot better over the last couple of months.

"I feel very good. I worked extremely really hard to get back in shape. I'm ready to rock and roll again."