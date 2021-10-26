Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scott Williams has played 58 international for Wales

Scarlets centre Scott Williams has been called up by Wales after Cardiff's Willis Halaholo tested positive for Covid-19.

Williams, 31, has not played for Wales since August 2019 and has been in fine form for Scarlets this season after returning from Ospreys.

Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert was called into the squad earlier this week.

Halaholo will miss the match against the country of his birth New Zealand on 30 October.

The 31-year-old is now isolating away from the national squad camp for 10 days. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has notified and is working closely with Public Health Wales on the matter.

It is the latest blow for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac ahead of the autumn opener against New Zealand.

England-based players Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Louis Rees-Zammit, Taulupe Faletau, Nick Tompkins, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza are unavailable to play against the All Blacks because the game falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Wales are also facing an injury crisis, with Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Lydiate, James Botham and Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of the entire autumn series while Ellis Jenkins and Liam Williams are doubtful to face New Zealand.

It will be a welcome return for Williams though who has not played for Wales under Pivac and has battled back from long-term injuries.

Williams won his most recent cap just before the 2019 World Cup, before centres such as fellow Scarlet Johnny Williams, Nick Tompkins and Halaholo moved ahead of him in the pecking order.