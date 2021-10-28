Jack Carty's last Ireland cap came at the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has defended his decision to leave Connacht fly-half Jack Carty out of his squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Munster's Joey Carbery and Leinster's Harry Byrne were selected ahead of in-form Carty to deputise for Irish captain Johnny Sexton.

Ireland face Japan in Dublin on Saturday before games against New Zealand and Argentina.

"Selection isn't always just about form," said Farrell.

"One guy plays well one week and maybe doesn't play well the next. You have to use selection as a chance for people to grow as well within the environment."

While Leinster fly-half Sexton is still Ireland's first-choice at the age of 36, the position as his deputy has been hotly contested and several players have had an opportunity stake their claim.

Carty, who won the most recent of his 10 caps at the World Cup in 2019, has been in excellent form this season and masterminded Connacht's success over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Despite his strong start to the season, the 29-year-old has found himself behind Carbery, who returned to the Ireland squad in the summer following long-term injury, and Byrne, who has had limited minutes on the pitch at Leinster this season.

Ulster's Billy Burns and Leinster's Ross Byrne have also had stints but have largely failed to carry domestic form onto the international stage and were left out of Farrell's panel for the November Tests.

Harry Byrne and Joey Carbery were named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad

"I have spoken to Jack many times and he is playing really well," Farrell said when asked about Carty's omission.

"His game has improved and he has embraced the challenge of captaincy. I think that has helped him and the way Connacht are playing, especially in attack, has helped him as well.

"His game-management has always been his strength so he is playing well but this is an opportunity for us to find out about people as well in this window.

"I know everyone thinks that's about selection and people playing but it's not. It's just being able to deal with the pressures. This is the first time that this group has been together since the Six Nations.

"Some of the guys, like Joey and Harry, were involved in the summer. This is a different feel.

"The big boys are back and there's quite a few of them. The intensity that this delivers day in and day out is something that we need to find whether people can flourish in or not. You have to give people a chance."