Quade Cooper played for Australia in Japan on Saturday

Australia coach Dave Rennie says the side's selection policy will be reviewed after fly-half Quade Cooper became the third player to pull out of November's British tour.

Along with Cooper, centre Samu Kerevi and flanker Sean McMahon have opted to remain with their Japanese clubs.

Australia had moved away from its policy of only selecting overseas-based players with at least 60 Test caps.

Rennie said discussions were needed on "what that looks like going forward".

James O'Connor is expected to play at fly-half for the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield on 7 November.

Noah Lolesio, 21, will replace Cooper for the Wallabies, who play England at Twickenham on 13 November before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales the following week.

Rennie said the side had "accepted" Cooper's decision and "moved on", adding: "He obviously wanted the blessing of the club [to tour]. We talked about maybe some flexibility around the tour dates.

"At the end he felt that he needed to support his club, his employer."

Cooper, 33, took Lolesio's place during the Rugby Championship and helped Australia to five wins in a row.

"Ideally we want guys who are desperate to be Wallabies," Rennie continued.

"Obviously this [using overseas players] was a bit of a trial based on Covid, based on a few other plans we had, to utilise more players overseas.

"I guess we'll have a look at the end of the tour and then get a plan around what that looks like beyond this year."

Rennie is yet to name replacements for Kerevi and McMahon.