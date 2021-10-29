Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Olympic sevens player Richard de Carpentier moved to Bath in the summer from Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winless Bath make eight changes as the Premiership's bottom side host Wasps.

Former Team GB sevens player Richard de Carpentier makes his first start at flanker as boss Stuart Hooper makes six changes to his forward pack.

Wasps change 12 players from the side which conceded eight tries in a 56-15 thrashing at Saracens last time out.

Only winger Zach Kibrige, flanker Thomas Young and Jimmy Gopperth, who moves from fly-half to inside centre, retain their places.

Lee Blackett's Wasps side have lost three of their past four matches and are fourth-from-bottom of the table as he reverts to pretty much the side which lost to Exeter two weeks ago.

Gabriel Oghre returns at hooker for his 50th appearance with Robin Hislop and Jeff Toomaga-Allen either side of him and Elliott Stooke and Vaea Fifita in behind.

Youngs is joined in the back row by Brad Shields and Tom Willis as Jacob Umaga and Dan Robson resume their partnership in the half-back positions.

Josh Bassett returns to the left wing while Marcus Watson is at full-back and Michael Le Bourgeois is selected at centre.

Bath's poor form was compounded this week when England prop Beno Obano was ruled out for much of the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

Lewis Boyce starts at loosehead in Obano's place as Jacques du Toit and D'Arcy Rae complete a new-look front row.

Mike Williams comes in at lock while De Carpentier, Miles Reid and Josh Bayliss form a completely changed back row.

Ollie Fox returns at scrum-half to replace Joe Simpson who has a concussion while Will Muir is selected in place of the injured Ruaridh McConnochie on the wing.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Ojomoh, Muir; Bailey, Fox; Boyce, du Toit, Rae, McNally (capt), Williams, de Carpentier, Reid, Bayliss

Replacements: Dunn, Schoeman, Jonker, Richards, Mergian, Green, Cipriani, Joseph

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Le Bourgeois, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Hislop, Oghre, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Young, T Willis

Replacements: van Vuuren, Nearchou, Millar-Mills, Cardall, Carr, Porter, McHenry, Crossdale

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).