Ollie Hassell-Collins (left) scored one of London Irish's five tries as they stunned Exeter Chiefs last time out

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish give a first start to hooker Mike Willemse as they look to build on their surprise win at Exeter Chiefs last time out.

The 33-21 success gave the Exiles their first win this season and ended a wait of 210 days for a competitive victory.

Bristol Bears have made six alterations from the 15 that started the defeat by Newcastle a fortnight ago.

Australia utility back Luke Morahan comes in for his first appearance of the season.

Irish picked up their first win of the season with a bonus-point victory at Exeter last weekend, while last season's table-toppers Bristol have won just once in their first five matches.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins told BBC Radio London:

"We're hoping to kick on from last weekend. Statement wins don't mean much if we don't back it up with another performance.

"It's been great for the confidence in the squad and there's been a buzz around training this week, but we know there's areas we can improve on.

"We have to make sure this is not just a flash in the pan, but a stepping stone from which we can launch.

"We like to play an expansive and attacking game and it's no illusion the way Bristol like to play, so we know if we work hard there will be opportunities for us to open the door."

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"What we've got out of this first block (of matches) has been massive in terms of adversity, watching people under pressure and that's how we grow.

"If anything, I think we'll be stronger in the next stage. It's just been fundamentals and little things that have cost us so far.

"I've been really pleased with the effort. I watch body language and attitudes despite the system errors that have crept in.

"When you start over-thinking things and don't trust your instincts, mistakes happen. I'm confident they'll be a huge improvement from what we've taken into training this week."

London Irish: Parton, Stokes, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins, Jackson, Phipps, Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Hoskins, Mafi, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Curtis-Harris, Tuisue.

Replacements:Creevy, Dell, Van der Merwe, Nott, Cooke, White, Hepetema, Rowe.

Bristol: Piutau, Morahan, Bates, O'Conor, Fricker, Sheedy, Uren, Thomas, Kerr, Afoa, Attwood (co-capt), Joyce, Jeffries, Heenan (co-capt), Harding.

Replacements:Thacker, Lahiff, Armstrong, Hawkins, Thomas, Whiteley, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).