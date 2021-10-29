Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Lozowski comes into the Saracens starting line-up having scored a try against Wasps last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 31 October Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Second-placed Harlequins make five changes as the defending champions host third-placed Saracens at The Stoop.

With Joe Marler, Alex Dombrandt, Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant on England duty, Santiago Garcia Botta, Jack Kenningham, Tommy Allan and Luke Northmore come in while Hugh Tizard starts at lock.

Saracens make six changes to the side which ran in eight tries against Wasps.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Owen Farrell and Max Malins are all away with England.

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies drops to the bench in favour of Ivan van Zyl while Tom Woolstencroft comes in for George at hooker and Tim Swinson replaces Itoje at lock.

Alex Lozowski takes over at fly-half from Farrell while the place of Malins - who scored four tries last week - is taken by Alex Lewington.

Both sides have won four of their opening five matches this season and are separated by just one point in the Premiership play-off places.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Care (capt); Garcia Botta, Walker, Collier, Tizard, Lamb, Chisholm, Kenningham, Lawday

Replacements: Riley, Kerrod, Louw, Lewies, Wallace, Steele, Edwards, Jones

Saracens: Goode (capt); Lewington, Morris, Tompkins, Maitland; Lozowski, van Zyl; M Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Koch, Isiekwe, Swinson, Christie, Wray (capt), B Vunipola

Replacements: Lewis, Mawi, Riccioni, McFarland, Earl, Davies, Segun, Obatoyinbo

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).