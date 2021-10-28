Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Darcy Graham has played for Scotland 19 times on the wing

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Tonga Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Darcy Graham is "very excited" to wear Scotland's No.15 jersey against Tonga on Saturday - despite not having played full-back for two years.

The Edinburgh 24-year-old plays predominantly on the wing.

But he makes the switch in the first of Scotland's autumn tests because captain Stuart Hogg is not available until the second against Australia.

"There's a wee bit added pressure, but I never stay on the wing anyway," Graham said ahead of his 20th cap.

"So not a lot changes for me. I'll just do what I usually do and go looking for the ball. Being in that 15 jersey will hopefully make it a bit easier to get my hands on the ball a bit more."

Graham's positional switch is just one of several alterations made by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend in an experimental line-up at Murrayfield.

"The last time I wore it was for Edinburgh probably about two years ago," Graham said. "Gregor asked me how I felt about playing it and I was very open to a new challenge."

Graham knows that, when Hogg becomes available, he will likely be back chasing a spot on the wing in an increasingly competitive pool with relatively inexperienced national team players like Edinburgh team-mate Damien Hoyland and Glasgow Warriors pair Rufus McLean and Kyle Steyn.

"Competition is a great thing - you need it," he added. "If you don't have it, you can get a bit lax and your game doesn't develop.

"Rufus has been playing unbelievable for Glasgow, Kyle has come back strong and Damo is playing unbelievable. We've got an exciting back three, so you just need to take your opportunity when you get selected."