Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's players will face Tonga, Australia and South Africa in consecutive weeks next month

England head coach Eddie Jones says he would welcome the chance to bring his side back to Jersey.

Jones' side have spent a week at a training camp on the Channel Island as they prepare for the Autumn internationals, which begin next week.

"There's every possibility we'll come back, it's just a matter of when," Jones told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Weather's always a consideration, but particularly in the warmer months it's been a great place to train."

England are the fourth major rugby side to use the island as a training base in the past six months.

The British and Irish Lions spent time in Jersey before their tour to South Africa while both Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers held pre-season training camps in the island, with foreign travel restricted due to Covid-19.

Jersey Reds - the island's Championship rugby side - are based next door to a new health club which has state-of-the-art facilities.

But Jones says it was not just the rugby facilities that his players have used on the self-governing Crown Dependency, which has a population of about 100,000 people.

"The first couple of days was more about getting the boys together so we did a couple of beach activities," he explained.

"The boys had to paddle out on big paddle boards about two kilometres out from the coastline, so that was a bit of fun - maybe they didn't think it was so much fun.

"The last three days we've had three good days of training so we've had a really good week and the food's fantastic here."