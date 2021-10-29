Scotland v Tonga: Co-captain Price wary of 'dangerous' visitors

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland

Tonga's only victory over Scotland came when they stunned the hosts 21-15 at Pittodrie in 2012
Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v Tonga
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST
Ali Price has warned his Scotland team-mates not to overlook "dangerous" Tonga in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After impressing on the Brtish and Irish Lions tour in the summer, Price will co-captain the Scots alongside Jamie Ritchie.

Tonga famously stunned Scotland in a 21-15 victory in 2012, and Price says that memory serves as a warning.

"They're a dangerous side," said the Glasgow Warriors scrum-half.

"People can be quick to look at recent results and feel like it's a foregone conclusion, that we just have to turn up (to win).

"But if you watch their previous performances at World Cups, they pushed France close, they're a very competitive team with some brilliant individuals who can create something out of nothing. They are physical, strong runners.

"We need to put in a professional performance, we know that. Focus on ourselves, get our processes right and hopefully that leads us to the correct result."

