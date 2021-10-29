Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Griffiths was CEO at Saracens when they won the Premiership title in 2011 and 2015

Bath have appointed former Saracens CEO Ed Griffiths in a short-term consultation role as they aim to turn around their season.

Bath sit bottom of the Premiership table after five straight defeats.

Griffiths was Saracens chief executive between 2008-2015, during which time the team reached the Premiership final four times and won two titles.

He was previously the chief executive of the South Africa team when they won the 1995 World Cup.

"Importantly he has been fundamental in building winning systems," said a statement from Bath CEO Tarquin McDonald.

"Ed will work with me, Stuart [Hooper, head coach], our coaches and performance department heads to provide perspective on what we are doing, how we work, what is working well and what we can focus on improving."

Bath have reached the Premiership semi-finals only once in the past six years and have finished no higher than fourth during that time. Last season, they finished seventh.

Among the performances so far this year, Bath suffered their heaviest defeat ever in the Premiership in the 17-71 home loss to Saracens,

"Over our first five games there is a consistent theme that our platform to our game - our set piece, discipline and defence - has not been good enough" said McDonald.

"We want a system which is delivering winning performances, and which supports our ambition to compete consistently for Premiership and European honours."