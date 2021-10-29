Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Bradley Roberts (right) was born in Durban and has played for north Wales team RGC in the Welsh Premiership

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales have called up Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts to the squad for their autumn internationals, following the announcement of Ken Owens' back injury.

South African born Roberts is eligible to play for Wales through his paternal grandmother, who hailed from Llandysul.

The uncapped 25-year-old has made 10 appearances for Ulster.

He played for RGC in the Welsh Premiership and the Sharks Under-19s side before settling in Northern Ireland.

Roberts joined Northern Ireland club side Rainey Old Boys in 2017. He signed his first Ulster contract in April 2021 after making his debut against Edinburgh in 2020.

Wales named Owens, Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee as their initial three hookers for the autumn international.

Dee suffered a neck injury against Stormers and has been released by the Wales squad where he was replaced by Cardiff's Kirby Myhill.

Owens was then a late withdrawal from the team to face New Zealand after initially being named in the starting before failing a fitness test on a back injury. The British and Irish Lions hooker remains with the squad.

Myhill was brought straight into the squad on the replacements bench with Elias starting against the All Blacks.