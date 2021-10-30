Kyle Steyn's fourth try was Scotland's 10th and final score against Tonga

Gregor Townsend lauded Kyle Steyn for coming through "adversity" to become the first Scotland player to score four tries in one game at Murrayfield.

The wing had not featured due to injury since making his debut in March 2020, but shone in Saturday's 60-14 win against Tonga.

Rufus McLean (2) and Pierre Schoeman also marked their debuts with tries, and George Turner, Nick Haining and Oli Kebble also crossed as the Scots played in front of fans at Murrayfield for the first time in 19 months.

"To be able to start and play well and make some records as well, that's brilliant," said head coach Townsend of Steyn.

"Kyle was involved the last time we had crowds here. He's never had the opportunity to get that second cap. He's come through some adversity."

Blair Kinghorn started at fly-half in Finn Russell's absence, with English and French-based players expected back next week against Australia.

"If you look at where the tries have been scored, then your half-backs are going to play a big part in getting the wingers the ball," Townsend said. "Blair put real pace on the ball. He kicked really, his kicks to touch were outstanding.

"Very pleased that players that were making their debuts for their country did that in a winning performance and also contributed hugely to that winning performance. To finish strongly was pleasing.

"Defensively we'll have to be at our very best Australia have shown that they are a really good attacking side and they are full of confidence, they've won five Test matches in a row, including beating the world champions South Africa twice."