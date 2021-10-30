Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs loanee Patrick Schickerling scored a try for the second successive game for Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side still have lots to learn after their 40-5 win over Coventry.

Tom Duncan and Alex O'Meara's tries saw the Pirates lead 12-0 at half time before AJ Cant and Tom Kessell went over in the first 12 minutes of the second period to seal a bonus point.

Sam Aspland-Robinson pulled one back for Coventry with nine minutes left.

Patrick Schickerling and Shae Tucker scored in the final five minutes to complete an impressive win.

"There's a lot of learning to take from this game and it's looking at putting more pressure rugby together," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We were a bit patchy in that first half, I thought we improved in the second half, but we've got so much growth."

The win moved the Pirates to second place in the Championship, two points behind leaders Ealing.

"We looked a little bit tired today," Cattle added.

"We didn't seem to have the same energy levels we've had in the past two weeks, but the pleasing thing was when the tank was looking relatively empty, the boys dug in."