Rugby Union

Autumn Tests: England v New Zealand England: (17) 43 Tries: Ward 2, Kildunne, Davies, Aitchison, Dow, Harrison Cons: Harrison 4 New Zealand: (0) 12 Tries: Bremner, Fluhler Cons: Cocksedge

England scored seven tries to thrash world champions New Zealand and retain their world number one ranking.

Second row Abbie Ward scored twice and full-back Ellie Kildunne once to give England a 17-0 half-time lead in front of a capacity crowd in Exeter.

The Black Ferns responded through Alana Bremner but Lark Davies, XVs debutant Holly Aitchison and Abbie Dow reaffirmed England's dominance.

Player of the match Zoe Harrison scored the seventh in the game's last attack.

It was England's record margin of victory over New Zealand and their first win against the Black Ferns since 2017.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Aitchison, Tuima, Dow; Harrison, MacDonald; Botterman, Davies, Bern, P Cleall, Ward, Aldcroft, Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, Cornborough, Muir, Millar-Mills, Matthews, Infante, Rowland, McKenna

New Zealand: Holmes; Wickliffe, Fluhler, Alley, Leti-l'iga; Demant, Cocksedge; Love, Ngata-Aerengamate, Nelson, Blackwell, Wills, Bremner, Elder (capt), Faleafaga.

Replacements: Houpapa-Barrett, Murray, Itunu, Mikaele-Tu'u, Simon, Bayler, Maliepo, Brooker.