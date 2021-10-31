Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Daniel Jarvis stands in line with the New Zealand team before being ejected by Principality Stadium security

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams has described a breach of security at the ground as an "unfortunate incident".

A serial sports pitch invader ran onto the field before Wales' 54-16 defeat against New Zealand.

Daniel Jarvis managed to join the New Zealand team line before the anthem after wearing All Blacks kit.

Security were eventually alerted to the prank by the man, who describes himself as a comedian and film maker.

It represented a breach of Principality Stadium security as a member of the public got so close to players.

"It was an unfortunate incident," said Williams.

"The pitch invader was removed from the field of play and ejected from the stadium. The issue was covered in the post-match debrief and the findings will be included in future security briefings."

Jarvis, also known as 'Jarvo 69', posted a seven-minute video on YouTube accompanied by the words: "Me making my debut for New Zealand!"

It shows him getting ready for the prank and the relative ease with which he was able to jog onto the Principality Stadium pitch.

Wearing a face mask and dressed in All Blacks kit with 69 on the back of his shirt, Jarvis stood alongside reserve prop Tyrel Lomax before being escorted off the field by stadium security staff.

New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara, who scored one of the All Blacks' seven tries in a 54-16 hammering of Wales, said he was unaware of what had happened until after he was replaced by Brad Weber in the 62nd minute.

"I got told when I came off and was sitting on the bench," said Perenara.

"One of the bros was telling me that there was someone else at the end of the anthem.

"I actually had my eyes closed. Halfway through, I heard the crowd going off and I couldn't think why. Now, in hindsight, it's because they noticed that guy or something like that."

Jarvis has a history of invading the pitches on different sporting occasions, including international cricket and American football matches.