Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Mack Hansen has scored four tries in his opening five games for Connacht

Uncapped Australian-born back Mack Hansen has received a call-up to the Ireland squad after an impressive start to his Connacht career.

Hansen, 23, has scored four tries in his first five Connacht games after arriving from the Super Rugby outfit the Brumbies during the summer.

He been been operating at wing this season but can also play at full-back.

Ireland face Japan on Saturday before further autumn games against New Zealand and Argentina.

Hansen, who played for Australian's Under-20 team, is Irish-qualified because of his Cork-born mother.

An Irish Rugby statement also said that British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab on a foot injury in the Ireland camp this week.

Henshaw has not played since the Lions tour of South Africa.

Ireland have released development players Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne back to Munster and Leinster after they trained with Andy Farrell's squad last week.