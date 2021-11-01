Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Seven-cap Tom Prydie became the youngest player to play for Wales in 2010, aged 18 years and 25 days

Wales back Tom Prydie has left Scarlets after 40 appearances in four years for the region.

The 29-year-old wing or full-back has not played for Dwayne Peel's team this season with Wales internationals Steff Evans and Tom Rogers among those preferred out wide.

Prydie last played for Wales on tour against Argentina in June 2018.

General manager of rugby Jon Daniels said Prydie had been "a valued member" of Scarlets' squad.

Daniels added: "We would like to thank him for everything he has done for the Scarlets and wish him well with what comes next."

Lock Lloyd Ashley has also left Parc y Scarlets after a month on loan from Ospreys as injury cover.