Here's your chance to step into Eddie Jones' shoes and pick the England XV to face Tonga

Autumn Nations Series: England v Tonga Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England begin their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Tonga on Saturday, but who should head coach Eddie Jones pick to start?

With games against Australia and world champions South Africa to follow, Jones has shaken up his squad after a disappointing Six Nations.

Experienced internationals George Ford and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola have not been included as Jones looks to the 2023 World Cup in France.

Should Marcus Smith be rewarded for his impressive form for Harlequins with the number 10 jersey, will the exciting Adam Radwan get the nod on the wing and who should start at scrum-half?

Picking a team to face Tonga might not be as straightforward as it seems, but here is your chance to make your selection - don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.

England Autumn Nations Series XV Pick your starting XV for England's autumn international against Tonga First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Confirm selection

We'll reveal your team on Thursday after Eddie Jones has named his XV.