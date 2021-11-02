Olly Cracknell: London Irish sign Ospreys flanker
From the section Rugby Union
London Irish have signed flanker Olly Cracknell from Welsh side Ospreys.
The 27-year-old joins the Exiles with immediate effect after making more than 100 appearances for Ospreys since his debut in February 2015.
He also played six times for Wales Under-20s and was called up to the senior squad for the 2017 Six Nations.
"I'm really pleased to be joining Irish," Cracknell said. "It's a great opportunity for me at a key period in my career and I hope to play my part."
